SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver accused of a fatal wrong-way crash in Northwest Miami-Dade is now behind bars.

Irwin Rockwell, 38, turned himself in to authorities on Thursday.

According to witnesses at the scene, Rockwell made a U-turn at a median near the Golden Glades Interchange and began driving southbound on the northbound express lanes, early Tuesday morning.

Officials said he was behind the wheel of the silver Chevrolet SUV that crashed into a Subaru SUV. The crash caused the Subaru to fall over the ramp and catch fire.

The driver of the Subaru died on the scene.

According to Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Alex Camacho, the fire caught the attention of a road ranger who jumped into action to help the victims.

“The driver, the victim, unfortunately, died on scene,” he said. “The passenger was a little bit more lucky in this instance. There was actually a road ranger who was driving on his way home [and] saw the vehicle on fire. He stopped, ran, rendered aid and was able to get the passenger out of that car on time and potentially saved his life.”

The passenger in the Subaru was transported to Aventura Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

“We are hoping that he will survive,” said Camacho.

Rockwell was also transported to the hospital but has since been discharged. He now faces serious charges, including vehicular homicide.

Cellphone video captured an FHP trooper helping him walk into the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.

Authorities said Rockwell’s charges may change because they found an empty beer bottle in his vehicle. They are also waiting for his bloodwork results to come back.

