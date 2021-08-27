SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A driver accused of a fatal wrong-way crash on the Golden Glades Interchange in Northwest Miami-Dade is now behind bars.

Irwin Rockwell, 38, was arrested on Thursday after he was released from the hospital.

On Friday morning, he appeared before Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy S. Glazer.

“Sir, you were arrested for one count of vehicular homicide,” said Glazer.

According to witnesses at the scene, Rockwell made a U-turn at a median near the interchange and began driving southbound on the northbound express lanes, early Tuesday morning.

“For the record, he had a beer bottle on him, as well as the odor of marijuana emitting from the vehicle,” said Glazer.

Officials said he was behind the wheel of the silver Chevrolet SUV that crashed into a Subaru SUV that was carrying two passergers.

“The impact of the collision was so powerful that it caused that Subaru to drive over the concrete barrier, driving off the overpass onto the ground, where it burst into flames,” said Florida Highway Patrol Trooper Alex Camacho.

The driver of the Subaru died on the scene.

Camacho said the fire caught the attention of a road ranger who jumped into action to help the victims.

“The driver, the victim, unfortunately, died on scene,” he said. “The passenger was a little bit more lucky in this instance. There was actually a road ranger who was driving on his way home [and] saw the vehicle on fire. He stopped, ran, rendered aid and was able to get the passenger out of that car on time and potentially saved his life.”

The passenger in the Subaru, identified as 41-year-old Ed Williams Gonzalez, was transported to Aventura Hospital where he remains in critical condition.

“We are hoping that he will survive,” said Camacho.

The driver of the Subaru has yet to be identified.

“The Medical Examiner’s Office has not been able to identify him because of the severity of the burns,” said Camacho. “We are waiting on dental records to confirm his identity.”

Rockwell was also transported to the hospital and was taken to the Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center in West Miami-Dade after he was discharged.

Cellphone video captured an FHP trooper helping the suspect walk into the jail. He was wearing a neck brace.

Rockwell has been charged with vehicular homicide, but authorities said his charges may be upgraded because they found an empty beer bottle in his vehicle. They are also waiting for his bloodwork results to come back.

Copyright 2021 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.