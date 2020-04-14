Drive-thru testing site for COVID-19 opens in Aventura

AVENTURA, FLA. (WSVN) - - A new COVID-19 drive-thru testing site has opened in Aventura.

As of Monday, Banyan Medical Systems and Pivot Concierge Health are providing testing services to all members of the general public, but first responders and those 65 and older have priority access.

Testing will be conducted inside the Aventura Mall north parking garage from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.

Appointments are necessary to get tested.

All major insurance providers including Medicare and Medicaid will be accepted.

To set up an appointment, click here.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.