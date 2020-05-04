Drive-thru food distributions continue to support hundreds across South Florida

SWEETWATER, FLA. (WSVN) - Hundreds of struggling South Floridians were able to pick up food items at drive-thru distributions put together by Farm Share and Feeding South Florida.

Vehicles lined the streets outside of a Farm Share distribution at Dolphin Mall, located at 11401 NW 12th St., early Monday morning.

The distribution started at 8 a.m., and 7News cameras captured volunteers placing produce items into the trunks of vehicles as they passed through.

“Our community is hurting right now,” said State Rep. Ana Maria Rodriguez. “I think Miami-Dade, as well as Broward and Palm Beach, have been the most adversely affected counties in our state, and we need to be there as public servants to help them in this time of need.”

“As long as we can help everybody, we’re here to do so,” said Sweetwater Mayor Orlando Lopez.

7SkyForce HD hovered over a long line of vehicles waiting outside of a Feeding South Florida distribution in Lauderhill.

The event at Central Broward Regional Park, 3700 NW 11 Pl., started at 9 a.m. and continued until 11 a.m.

