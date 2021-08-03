MIAMI (WSVN) - A drive-thru food distribution will be held in Miami on Wednesday.

Miami Commissioner Alex Díaz de la Portilla and Farmshare will host the free event at Grapeland Park, located at 1550 NW 37th Ave.

Food will be distributed from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. and will be handed out on a first-come, first-served basis.

For additional information call 305-569-3800.

