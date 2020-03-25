Drive-thru food distribution currently underway in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - Those who are in need of groceries and have a vehicle are able to get free items thanks to a few South Florida non-profit organizations that are lending a helping hand during the coronavirus pandemic.

Jack and Jill Children’s Center, Feeding South Florida and The Salvation Army teamed up to distribute food items at The Salvation Army of Fort Lauderdale, located at 100 SW 9th Ave., on Wednesday morning.

The distribution started at 11 a.m. and will continue until 1:30 p.m.

7News cameras captured a long line of vehicles waiting on Broward Boulevard.

The site is open to members of the general public who are in need and have a vehicle.

No ID is required to receive the free groceries, but the distribution is available on a first-come, first-serve basis.

As COVID-19 continues to spread across the state, many have been left in situations they never expected.

“I’ve been out of work for three weeks,” said recipient Carmen Navarro. “The hardest part is paying my bills.”

“I usually work at a daycare right now, but we’ve been without a job for two weeks and we don’t know when we’re going to come back,” said recipient Diana Rodriguez. “It’s been stressful. I’ve been calling everybody, you know, my landlord, the gas [company], everybody to see if they do a break for us.”

“My family needs food and it’s a blessing that the people do look out for the people of the world,” said another recipient.

