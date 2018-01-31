Driftwood Elementary, Middle schools evacuated due to bomb threat

HOLLYWOOD, FLA. (WSVN) - Driftwood Elementary and Driftwood Middle schools have been evacuated due to a bomb threat.

Hollywood Police responded to Driftwood Elementary, located at 2700 N 69th Avenue, just after 2 p.m., Wednesday.

Students at the elementary school were already being dismissed for the day when the evacuation occurred.

Students at the middle school, which is adjacent to the elementary school, were evacuated as a precaution.

Police are now searching the school.

