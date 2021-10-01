FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A World War II hero was treated to a fantasy flight.

Navy Air Veteran Charles Willard on Thursday was honored in Fort Lauderdale with a biplane flight — the same aircraft used to train aviators during the war.

Willard said it was a moment to remember.

“Well, we flew out over the ocean, up to Pompano and back,” he said. “I was just sort of looking for places that I might have been along the way, and, great.”

Dream Flights, the nonprofit that organized the flight, honors veterans with free plane rides.

