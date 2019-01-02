Dramatic surveillance video captures armed robbery at Davie hotel

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a man seen on surveillance video carrying out an armed robbery at a hotel in Davie.

Davie Police said the incident occurred at the Woodspring Suites located at 5700 Reese Rd. on Dec. 22.

Cameras were rolling as the subject, wearing a black hoodie and with his face partially covered, entered the hotel and approached the front desk counter at around 4 a.m.

The man is seen hopping over the counter and grabbing a woman.

Officials said he repeatedly demanded that she open the safe.

“At some point, he asked her to get into the safe,” Davie Police Sgt. Mark Leone said. “However, the employees do not have the combination.”

As he switched his demands to open the register, a guest is seen walking down the hallway. The victim screamed for help in an attempt to draw attention to the struggle.

“We believe that her screaming after she saw this other guest in the hallway scared off this individual,” Leone said. “But we don’t recommend that anybody fight back in a situation like this.”

7News caught up with the guest seen on camera.

“We were going down to throw the garbage out and check the weather,” the guest said. “We heard her screaming, and then he jumped the counter. In his hand was a gun, we saw that in the video.”

After the five minute struggle, the subject hopped back over the counter and fled the scene.

“She was traumatized by this incident. She’s still in fear for her life, as you can see the video lasted over five minutes of a struggle,” Leone said. “It’s a very long time, and it’s very brutal.”

Hotel guests had no idea the terrifying crime took place.

“We’ve been here long-term actually, so it’s pretty concerning for my wife and my safety,” guest Eric Navarro said.

“I feel bad for the clerk. I hope the clerk is OK,” another guest added.

The clerk is OK, according to police.

Police said the assailant is believed to be in his 20s with a medium build. He stands between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall.

“It’s very important for the community to get together now and ID this individual so that we can arrest him,” Leone said.

Police said the gunman got away with nothing.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

