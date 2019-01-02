Dramatic surveillance video captures armed robbery at Davie hotel

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are on the hunt for a man seen on surveillance video carrying out an armed robbery at a hotel in Davie.

Davie Police said the incident occurred at the Woodspring Suites located at 5700 Reese Rd. on Dec. 22.

Cameras were rolling as the subject, wearing a black hoodie and with his face partially covered, entered the hotel and approached the front desk counter at around 4 a.m.

The man is seen hopping over the counter and grabbing a woman.

Officials said he repeatedly demanded that she open the safe. However, employees aren’t given the combination.

As he switched his demands to open the register, a guest is seen walking down the hallway. The victim screamed for help in an attempt to draw attention to the struggle.

After the five minute struggle, the subject hopped back over the counter and fled the scene.

Police said he’s believed to be in his 20s with a medium build. He stands between 5 feet 10 inches and 6 feet 1 inch tall.

If you have any information on this armed robbery, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.