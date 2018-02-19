Drake’s ‘God’s Plan’ music video showcases his generosity to Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Hip-hop star Drake spent several days surprising residents throughout Miami-Dade County, giving away tens of thousands of dollars, buying groceries, and even gifting a few luxury cars. Now we know why.

The music video for Drake’s newest single “God’s Plan”, which dropped Friday, starts like this: “The budget for this video was $996,631.90. We gave it all away. Don’t tell the label…”

What follows is a montage of the superstars various surprise stops in the 305: Miami Senior High, the University of Miami, Lotus House women’s shelter, the Overtown Youth Center, and other locations in Miami-Dade.

On Instagram, the rapper called the music video “the most important thing I have ever done in my career.”

Drake sent fans across the world into a frenzy when he went on a spending spree throughout South Florida, donating tens of thousands at every stop he made.

