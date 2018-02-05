Drake surprises students at Miami Senior High, University of Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Students across the 305 are getting quite a superstar surprise!

Hip-hop star Drake visited Miami Senior High School Monday afternoon, filming a video for his single “God’s Plan.”

Drake performed from the top of a fire truck as a drone recorded overhead, with cheering students in the background.

“I hope you all have a great year, I hope you go on to do incredible things,” the singer said to students in the stands after filming wrapped. “And the best news of the day is that the bell is about to ring!”

In addition to the surprise visit, Drake presented a $25,000 donation to the school.

@miamiseniorhigh will be the first high school in the U.S with school uniform made by @Drake @welcomeOVO pic.twitter.com/KFSh0PvRP6 — Coach-Helder Valle (@h2valle) February 5, 2018

The superstar then made his way to the University of Miami, donating a $50,000 scholarship to a student by the Frost music school as onlookers watched.

Drake is reportedly going to perform on campus at the Shalala Student Center’s patio stage at 5:30 p.m., the Miami Hurricane student newspaper reports.

NEW: Photos show @Drake presenting a $50,000 scholarship check to a student outside the Frost School of Music. Photos courtesy Daniela Calderon. pic.twitter.com/Us757nsJBW — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 5, 2018

HAPPENING NOW: students singing to @Drake who is on the Moss Terrace in the Shalala Student Center. pic.twitter.com/VvNxYUQNhN — The Miami Hurricane (@MiamiHurricane) February 5, 2018

