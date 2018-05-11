Dragon float catches fire during parade at Disney’s Magic Kingdom

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. (WSVN) — A parade float caught on fire at Disney’s Magic Kingdom Friday afternoon.

Maleficent’s dragon, part of the Festival of Fantasy parade, went up in flames during the 3 p.m. parade through the Magic Kingdom at Walt Disney World.

The theme park confirmed the float caught on fire, but said no one was injured and the flames were “quickly extinguished.”

The dragon was supposed to breathe fire, but the Orlando Sentinel reports that workers have not yet determined what caused the malfunction.

