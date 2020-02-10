Dr. William A Chapman Elementary School put on lockdown due to shots fired nearby

SOUTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dr. William A Chapman Elementary School in Southwest Miami-Dade has been placed on lockdown as police investigate gunfire that rang out nearby.

The school, located in the area of Southwest 140th Avenue and 270th Street, was put under the precautionary lockdown just before 11 a.m., Monday.

Miami-Dade Police said the shots were fired in a field near the school’s campus.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where several MDPD officers could be seen blocking off roads in the area.

It is unclear if there are any victims involved.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

