FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School Board has voted for Dr. Vickie Cartwright to hold the title of the district’s superintendent.

The 7-2 vote was made just before 1 p.m., Wednesday.

Dr. Cartwright and Michael Gaal were the two candidates being considered for the top position.

Dr. Cartwright has served as Interim Superintendent for the past 10 months.

