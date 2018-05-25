Dr. Michael Krop Senior High student arrested for making threats

NORTHEAST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A student at Dr. Michael Krop Senior High was taken into custody after making threats at the school, police said.

The male student allegedly made threats on social media. Details of the threat were not immediately released.

Although the threat was deemed a hoax, officials are not taking the threats lightly.

School officials released a statement regarding the threat: “Miami-Dade County Public Schools has a zero-tolerance policy for hoax threats that target schools,” the statement read. “Any action that disrupts the safe educational environment we work so hard to preserve will be prosecuted to the full extent of the law.”

