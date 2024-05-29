FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - The Broward County Public School (BCPS) Board swears in a new superintendent amid discussion of closures.

Broward’s latest superintendent, Dr. Howard Hepburn swore in Wednesday morning as the new Superintendent for BCPs, making him the sixth superintendent in the county in less than four years. The ceremony took place at the Kathleen C. Wright Administration Center, located at 600 S.E. 3rd Ave., Fort Lauderdale.

Dr. Hepburn replaces Dr. Peter Licata’s after unexpectedly resigned last month, citing health reasons. Dr. Hepburn’s tenure with the district was short. He came from Palm Beach County, serving as Dr. Peter Licata’s number two, with more than two decades in education

“I am elated, it feels really good to know that I am in a well oiled machine, a very talented district. We got a lot of talent in our building. We got a lot of challenges that we have to address. We have the staff that’s more than capable to execute our plan,” said Hepburn.

For Hepburn, consistency is key. He says he is in it for the long haul, with plans to retire with the board and tackle the serious issues that are now under his reins.

“Well, I am here to stay. I am here for the long haul and hopefully Broward County doesn’t have to look for another superintendent for a very long time. Consistency matters if we are trying to change the trajectory of our district,’ said Hepburn.

On Wednesday afternoon, Hepburn is expected to present a plan to shutter eight schools, either by the 2025-2026 school year or the following, with community input as the main focus.

“Every community is different, every community has its own challenges and their own needs, so we want to out and talk to the community. Present those challenges to them and then have a conversation and start coming up with the best solutions that’s going to provide the best learning opportunities for them,” said Hepburn.

It comes on the heels of community and a bit of board push back after district leaders planned to close Oakridge Elementary in Hollywood, Broward Estates Elementary in Lauderhill, and Olsen Middle School in Dania Beach. Now it’s unclear which schools will be considered under the new plan, but it could save the district millions amid dropping enrollment across the school system.

This revised plan proposal is set to begin at 3:30 p.m. Wednesday afternoon.

