WESTON, FLA. (WSVN) - - Dozens of people of all ages came together in Weston for a special cause: to help raise awareness and funds for some deserving children who are living with a critical illness.

Participants showed up bright and early at Markham Park for the Make-A-Wish Foundation’s annual Walk for Wishes, Saturday morning.

The event, which celebrated its 10th anniversary, helps children across South Florida make their dreams come true.

“One of the beautiful things about this event is that it’s multi-generational,” said Norman Wedderburn, president of Make-A-Wish Southern Florida. “We have adults, and we have parents and grandparents and children and people with their dogs. It’s just a wonderful family community event, and at the end of the day, we’ll raise enough money to probably do between 40 and 50 wishes, which is incredible.”

7News reporter Alex de Armas was on hand to host. She announced they were well on their way to accomplish that goal, and then some.

“I can tell you right now, so far, as of last night, $180,000 have been raised,” she said. “You know how many wishes that is? That is 36 wishes, everybody!”

Parents shared their stories of gratitude with 7News.

“It actually was great. “I mean, the fact that they did so much for her, and this organization is so amazing,” said one parent, “and that the fact that she’s doing so well.”

Her voice trailed off as she fought back tears.

“Oh, my God,” she said.

Make-A-Wish parents Ken and Kelly McLaughlin explained why they keep coming back to this walk.

“We want to give back because they gave us so much,” said Ken.

“We were in a really tough spot at the time, and now [my son] is doing well, we’re doing well,” said Kelly, “so we want to be able to do the same thing for other people.”

Maggie Gaby, who has been healthy for 18 years, got her wish to swim with dolphins. Her history with Make-A-Wish is long; she interned with the organization, and she volunteers on a regular basis.

Gaby, who takes part in Walk for Wishes every year, said the foundation is like her second family. She had a message for those who want to help.

“Anything helps, even a single dollar, because it helps the wishes of these children that are going through such a tough time,” she said. “It makes them feel special and normal, and you know, their dreams come true, and it gives them hope and, really, a whole new outlook on life once their wishes come true. Anything helps. Just be involved, even if you just go online, you could just donate. Just participate in any way you can, and trust me, you can see the difference that a wish makes when you meet a Wish kid.”

The Make-A-Wish Foundation grants the wishes of thousands of children with critical illness all across the U.S. The organization aims to inspire hope and give the young patients and their families the push they need to keep fighting.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.