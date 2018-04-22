Dozens show local support for Nicaraguans amid deadly protests

WEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of South Floridians came together to show support for protesters in Nicaragua as deadly demonstrations continue to rock the Central American country.

More than 50 people gathered in West Miami-Dade, Sunday afternoon, to make their voices heard in solidarity.

They are speaking out in support of Nicaraguans who took to the streets after the government announced they were cutting social programs in an effort to save money.

According to reports, police have used violent measures to quell the demonstrations, resulting in more than two dozen deaths, including a young reporter.

Local protesters told 7News the turmoil hits close to home.

“We are not happy. The families are not happy. The students are not happy,” said local protester Tamara Garcia Fley. “They’re suffering, and right now, we have over 27 people in the last four days of protests, just because they to take the rights to the streets to protest, to let the people know what they feel, what they need and what they want.”

“We don/t have any defense mechanism. We don’t have guns, we don’t have anything,” said local protester Maria Rocha, “so these people over there, they’re defending themselves with rocks, with whatever they find — broomsticks and whatnot.”

Sunday evening, Nicaraguan President Daniel Ortega announced he is cancelling the pay increase resolution for the country’s Social Security program, believed to be the catalyst for the demonstrations.

But local supporters said they will continue they will continue to protest until the violence in Nicaragua stops.

