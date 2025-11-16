MIAMI (AP) — Dozens of cyclists took to the streets of South Florida on Saturday for the Best Buddies Challenge, a charity ride aimed at supporting people with intellectual and developmental disabilities.

Dozens of riders launched from the Four Seasons Hotel Miami early Saturday morning, setting off on a route that wound through some of the region’s most historic and scenic areas. The annual event, limited to just 50 participants, is designed as a Tour de France-style experience, complete with police escorts and course options stretching up to 100 miles.

Best Buddies founder Anthony Shriver helped kick off the ride from the front row.

“We’re having a lot of fun, a lot of action, beautiful in South Florida today for the Best Buddies Challenge here in Miami,” Shriver said. “Raising hopefully five, six million dollars for Best Buddies programs all about inclusion, acceptance, finding jobs and friendship and leadership opportunities for people with intellectual disabilities.”

The nonprofit organization, with chapters worldwide, focuses on creating opportunities for individuals with intellectual and developmental disabilities through employment, leadership training and community engagement.

This year’s challenge featured star power on the course, including Olympic cycling champion Bradley Wiggins, seven-time Grand Tour winner Alberto Contador and world triathlon champion Leanda Cave.

Riders crossed the finish line after hours on the road, greeted by cheers and what many described as ideal weather conditions.

“We had perfect weather — it wasn’t hot, wasn’t humid — such a positive attitude from all the riders,” said Shriver.

The bike challenge is one of several major fundraising events for Best Buddies. Shriver said South Florida continues to play a significant role in the organization’s mission.

“An amazing support from this South Florida community,” he said. “So many people and companies step up year after year to invest in our program of inclusion and acceptance.”

The ride capped off with the 27th annual Best Buddies Gala, a star-studded evening featuring local business leaders, sports figures and celebrity guests. Hip-hop artists Ja Rule and Ashanti closed out the night with a performance for attendees.

