Dozens receive food at drive-thru distribution at Curtis Park in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of South Florida residents were able to pick up food for their families at a drive-thru distribution at Curtis Park.

Farm Share, the Miami Marlins Foundation and Miami Commissioner Alex Diaz De La Portilla partnered together to hold the distribution on Friday.

Some people who were desperate for food waited outside of the park starting at 10 p.m. Thursday, 12 hours before the distribution event began at 10 a.m.

7News cameras captured volunteers placing bags of groceries into the trucks of several vehicles.

“In times of need we want to be here to support our community and ensure that we’re doing our part,” said Miami Marlins Foundation Executive Director Rocky Egusquiza. “We know that we’re going to get back to baseball, and baseball will be a unifying factor for our community, but right now, the most important thing is the health and safety of everyone in Miami-Dade County, Broward, Palm Beach, and that we’re doing our part to help support.”

The event finished an hour earlier than expected once the grocery items were all handed out.

“This brings out the best in people,” said Diaz De La Portilla. “In trying times, Miami has come together, they work together and they find solutions to real problems. It’s really, really the good side of this entire crisis to see how people come together to serve their community.”

