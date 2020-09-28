Dozens protest at PortMiami for CDC to lift no-sail order against cruise lines

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens protested at PortMiami against the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s no-sail order that has left many unemployed during the coronavirus pandemic.

Cruises in the U.S. have been under a no-sail order by the CDC since March to help stop the spread of COVID-19.

Those who work on board luxury liners and at terminals were hit hard by the decision, causing them to lose their jobs.

With the order set to expire in two days, many are opposed to its renewal and asked the CDC to not extend the order.

“It’s hundreds of thousands who have been derailed because of this condition,” PortMiami Managing Port Director Andy Hecker said. “COVID-19 is a tragedy. There’s no question about that, but the cruise lines have done and submitted what they needed to, to perhaps be the safest vacation you can now take.”

Major cruise lines have new guidelines in place to protect passengers, including a mask mandate, social distancing guidelines and limiting shore excursions.

