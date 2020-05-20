Dozens protest amid possible furloughs for all Miramar city employees

MIRAMAR, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people gathered outside Miramar City Hall to protest against the possible furloughs that have been put in place to help offset the city’s debts.

Last week, facing a $24 million shortfall, the City of Miramar announced a plan to furlough all city employees.

“Before we make these type of decisions, our city manager and our city administration assess all the risks and come forward with the best possible plan moving forward,” Miramar Mayor Wayne Messam said last week.

The city’s plan included its first responders.

“Specifically, each employee will be furloughed for eight hours each week from June 11, 2020 to December 9, 2020,” a release from the city stated.

“In terms of our share of inter-governmental revenue that we receive from, let’s say, gas taxes, fees for services that the city has not been able to be in a position to charge just because of the stay-at-home orders and us closing our facilities,” Messam said.

However, the plan came with major pushback from the city workers.

“This has a chilling effect on all the police officers around the county, not only in the City of Miramar,” Broward Police Benevolent Association spokesperson Rod Skirvin said.

More than 7,000 people have signed an online petition against the plan, but on Tuesday, City Manager Vernon Hargray seemed to be open to other ideas.

“I am exploring other alternatives outside of implementing furloughs,” Hargray wrote.

The city’s manger’s openness is a good sign, but it was not enough, according to the dozens of police officers and firefighters who gathered before the city’s virtual commission meeting, Wednesday.

“No, this can’t happen,” resident Mary Raynor said. “This can’t happen because this is — they’re the most important employees of the city.”

“The support coming out, I think the residents find it very important that the first responders and the level of service is upheld,” Cliff Ricketts, a Miramar firefighter, said.

The issue will more than likely be discussed at the Wednesday night meeting. However, people are left wondering if they do not do the furloughs, what will they do to shore up the city’s budget?

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.