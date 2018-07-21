MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of protesters concerned about the effects of the tourism industry on the people of Cuba took to the streets of Downtown Miami, Saturday.

About 50 people gathered outside of Bayside Marketplace to voice their opposition to the growing number of Americans choosing to travel to the Caribbean country.

Demonstrators with the group “Mothers and Women Against Repression for Cuba,” or M.A.R. por Cuba, chanted “no to cruises, yes to freedom.”

All the tourists, all their money is going directly to the Cuban government to further oppress the people,” said protester Claudia de la Vega. “In the past months, there’s been instances where there wasn’t water for the people, for the average Cuban to drink, because everything was being sent to the hotels.”

The group was mostly comprised of Cuban exiles.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.