Dozens of vehicles burglarized at 3 Davie communities

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Police are searching for the people who smashed their way into dozens of vehicles at three apartment complexes in Davie and took off with valuables.

According to Davie Police, the thieves targeted the Palm Ranch, Countryside and Stirling apartments, early Monday morning.

“This is hunting season for thieves,” said victim Louie Diaz.

Area resident Holly Morris said a neighbor alerted her about the burglaries.

“I was out walking my dog at about 7, and my neighbor came up to me and just said, ‘There’s been a bunch of break-ins. You might want to go check your car,'” she said.

Morris soon discovered her vehicle had been targeted.

“I could see that someone had gotten into my car,” she said. “I texted the owners of the 4Runner who live above me and said, ‘Sorry, but your car has been broken into,’ and went and knocked on my neighbor’s door whose Mercedes had been broken into and said, ‘I’m sorry, but your car’s been broken into.”

Police said about 40 vehicles were burglarized overnight. Most of them had one window broken and had belongings taken, but that wasn’t always the case.

“There were things all over the front seat. They’d opened my glove compartment and gone through everything,” said Morris.

A woman who asked not to be identified listed the items she lost.

“It was just sunglasses, like a spare car key, which I had to get re-keyed,” she said, “but I mean, just very, like, little things, very inexpensive things.”

Another resident who did not want to show his face on camera said he does not feel safe anymore.

“I moved in here because it was supposed to be safe here, a gated community,” he said. “The gates don’t even work. We pay a lot of money in rent here.”

When asked whether the break-ins make him angry, Diaz replied, “Of course. We work hard for what we have for someone else to come and break it. Of course.”

“That’s the odd thing, right? That they had so much time,” said Morris. “It’s almost as if they were doing it for the fun of it, to prove that they could. It’s just odd.”

A 7News crew spotted security crew making its rounds at Palm Ranch, Monday night, but residents are concerned because the entrance gate has not been repaired.

Palm Ranch management did not immediately return 7News’ calls for comment.

If you have any information on these burglaries, call Broward County Crime Stoppers at 954-493-TIPS. Remember, you can always remain anonymous, and you may be eligible for a $3,000 reward.