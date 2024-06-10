MIAMI (WSVN) - Over 40 residents were evacuated from a 3-alarm-fire at a multi-story apartment building, where fire crews also found a person shot in the chest at the apartment.

On Monday morning, City of Miami Fire officials said, the blaze started at 431 NW 3rd St. on the third floor where they found a person with a gunshot wound.

“We also have a patient that’s been shot in a torso in front of the building,” said a dispatcher over Broadcastify police scanner.

7Skyforce was first on the scene, capturing the intensity of the smoke and flames.

Crews have worked on extinguishing the fire for around two hours.

It appeared that the north side of the building is where the fire was stemming from. The elevated building is near trees and other nearby buildings, making this a hazardous situation.

7News cameras captured foam on the street as fire crews continue to work on containing the flames.

Miami Mayor Francis Suarez arrived at the scene and spoke to 7News.

“We arrived on the scene, we found that one person has been shot, that person has been transported to JMH hospital,” he said. “At the same time, our firefighters responded to this fire and saw that this fire was escalating in intensity. They rescued several people, including some people that were rescued from their balconies.”

Two firefighters, Suarez said, were transported to the hospital due to smoke inhalation. The firefighters are in stable condition.

Some residents were also transported to the hospital as a precaution.

Suarez also said the fire was the largest residential fire in the city in the last 25 years.

7News spoke with a residence who lived near the apartment who was told to leave their homes.

7Skyforce hovered over the apartment Monday afternoon, where the apartment’s roof was burned down. Smoke was still see billowing out of the building.

The man who who was found with a gunshot wound was transported to the hospital in critical condition.

Police said the shooting was an isolated incident and that there is no danger to the public.

The victim’s identity has not been disclosed.

A 3-alarm fire requires more than one fire squad, more pumpers and ladder trucks.

A reunification center was established at Jose Marti Park, located at 351 SW 4th Ave.

The roadways surrounding the apartment have been blocked.

