Dozens of protesters march through downtown Miami to rally against police brutality

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of protesters gathered at the Torch of Friendship before marching through downtown Miami to rally against police brutality.

Organizers of the Friday protest said they plan to march to Miami-Dade State Attorney Katherine Fernandez Rundle’s office.

The demonstrators said their protest will help bring an end to police brutality and recognize families who have been victimized because of police brutality.

7News cameras captured some protesters carrying banners saying “Defund the Police.”

