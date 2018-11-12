Dozens of migrants intercepted at sea

(WSVN) - Dozens of Cuban migrants were stopped at sea over the weekend.

The Coast Guard intercepted a small boat Sunday, about 23 miles north of Havana.

Thirty-six men and women on the ship were rescued and brought to safety.

One passenger was airlifted to the hospital because of chest pains.

The migrants were given food, shelter, and a medical evaluation before being returned to Cuba.

