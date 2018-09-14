Dozens of marijuana bundles wash ashore on Florida beaches

(WSVN) - Dozens of bundles of marijuana have washed ashore on several beaches in north Florida, likely due to stronger surf conditions from Hurricane Florence.

The Daytona News-Journal reports the drugs have been discovered on the shores of beaches in Volusia, St. Johns and Flagler counties over the past week.

“Whenever we get this big surf, it’s a little more common,” said Capt. Tammy Malfurs of Volusia County Beach Safety Ocean Rescue to the paper.

In Flagler County alone, deputies have recovered about 100 pounds of marijuana since Tuesday.

Last week, deputies located a package containing Marijuana, which had washed ashore. Over the weekend, the Coast Guard and SJSO located more in the ocean. If you encounter any of these, do not take possession of them! Call your nearest LEO to have them collected and destroyed. pic.twitter.com/xmdtaK3sMX — SJSO (@SJSOPIO) September 10, 2018

Beachgoers in Ormond-by-the-Sea discovered 23 packages of marijuana on Wednesday, turning them over to authorities to be destroyed.

Deputies in Flagler County arrested one man who attempted to take the pot instead of contacting authorities. A witness reported multiple people who she saw attempting to open the packaging to take the drugs.

When deputies arrived, that witness pointed out 61-year-old Robert Kelley, who claimed he was holding onto the drugs until law enforcement arrived.

Upon searching Kelley’s vehicle, deputies found a wet 11-pound brick of marijuana wrapped in a towel. Kelley has been charged with possession of marijuana, and was released on $2,500 bond.

