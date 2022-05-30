FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Over the weekend, dozens of flights were canceled across the country due to the bad weather.

As of Monday morning, a total of 21 flights were canceled at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport. A total of 70 flights were canceled at Miami International Airport.

According to the flight tracking website, FlightAware, there have been more than 3,800 flight cancelations since Friday and hundreds of delays.

“We were traveling to Orlando today, but unfortunately, my flight got canceled,” one traveler said.

“I got a text message saying the flight was canceled as we were pulling up to LaGuardia,” one woman said.

On the road, high prices are troubling travelers, but not stopping them.

AAA expects this Memorial Day weekend to be the busiest travel-wise in two years, with 34.9 million people traveling by car — that’s up 4.6% compared to last year.

“It just sucks, you know,” said Ruben Llamas who lives in Southern California, “because we have to spend money on the Airbnb, your food and now we have to consider travel.

California leads the nation with the highest gas prices at $6.13 a gallon. That tops the national average of $4.61, which is the highest ever reported nationally.

A year ago, the national average was only $3.04. There is no sign of the price increase slowing down.

“I don’t foresee oil prices really dropping all that dramatically, and if more people are hitting the road and you have this sort of increase in demand at gas stations, you could see these prices stay high throughout all of summer and into the fall,” said AAA spokesperson Andrew Gross.

