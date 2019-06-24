Dozens of firefighters respond to NW Miami-Dade warehouse fire

NORTHWEST MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Firefighters put out a fire that erupted inside of a Northwest Miami-Dade warehouse.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue crews responded to a warehouse near the Miami-Opa-locka Executive Airport, located in the area of Northwest 145th Street and 54th Avenue, just after 5 a.m., Monday.

7SkyForce HD flew over the scene where light smoke could be seen coming out of the building.

“It was a very large warehouse with very high ceilings,” said Miami Dade Fire Rescue Lt. Kirsten Miller, “so getting all the smoke out of the unit and also being able to stop the sprinklers so it wouldn’t cause any more damages from water was the task that was a little bit more trying for firefighters.”

Officials said a hazmat crew responded to the scene as a precaution due to the chemicals kept inside of the warehouse.

“There was never any danger of a hazardous materials release for this fire, but if there ever had been, we had our hazardous materials team on scene standing by,” said Miller.

The warehouse was evacuated, and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is currently under investigation, but firefighters believe it may have been caused by a machine that overheated.

“It apparently was caused by an overheating piece of machinery inside the warehouse,” said Miller.

Copyright 2019 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.