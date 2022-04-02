FORT LAUDERDALE-HOLLYWOOD INTERNATIONAL AIRPORT, FLA. (WSVN) - Severe weather led to canceled and delayed flights at South Florida airports for a second day in a row.

On Saturday, nearly 50 flights were grounded at Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport, leaving hundreds of passengers stranded for days.

“We won’t get a flight here until Monday, and we don’t have money to stay in a hotel,” said traveler Nancy Boswick, “so we’re just going to sleep in the airport and go to the beach in the day.”

A spokesperson for FLL issued a statement regarding the cancellations. It reads in part, “Please note that these flight impacts are due to a combination of factors including airline operational issues and bad weather nationally.”

“I don’t know if we rent a car and drive home. We have a dog at the kennels we have to pick up,” said a traveler. “It’s my birthday tomorrow.”

The cancellations and delays come as a line of inclement weather makes its way east across the state this weekend.

On Thursday, a deadly tornado ripped through the Florida Panhandle, killing at least two people. The twister destroyed homes and knocked out power for tens of thousands of people in the South and Midwest.

But Capt. Dennis Tajer, a spokesperson for Allied Pilots Association, said the weather isn’t only to blame.

Allied Pilots Association is an advocacy group that represents thousands of U.S. pilots.

The situation this weekend was nearly as bad at Miami International Airport. Friday night, a 7News viewer shot cellphone video showing hundreds of passengers waiting to rebook their tickets, after 17 flights were canceled.

An MIA spokesperson confirmed Saturday afternoon that nine arriving flights and three departing flights were grounded, with more cancellations to come.

Copyright 2022 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.