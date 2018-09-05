Dozens of companies to take part in veterans job fair at University of Miami

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Organizations are teaming up to help find jobs for unemployed veterans and their spouses.

Disabled American Veterans and RecruitMilitary are hosting a job fair at the Fieldhouse Multipurpose Room, inside the University of Miami Watsco Center at 1245 Dauer Drive in Coral Gables, Thursday.

The fair will feature nearly 50 employers from across South Florida. They’re aiming to hire more than a hundred veterans, transitioning military service members and military spouses.

Lockheed Martin, CVS Health, G4S Secure Solutions and Sawgrass Ford are among the companies taking part in the event.

Data from the U.S. Department of Labor shows that veteran unemployment has reached an all-time low of three percent, as employers compete among each other to hire military talent in the civilian workforce.

The job fair will take place from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m.

