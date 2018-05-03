Dozens of cats found living in horrific conditions at vacant Lauderhill home

LAUDERHILL, FLA. (WSVN) - Over a dozen cats have been rescued from a vacant home in Lauderhill.

At least 13 cats have been rescued, while 14 others were found dead at the home along Northwest 33rd Street, Thursday.

Tammy Brzezniak is one of the volunteers working hard to rescue the cats that are trapped and living in disgusting conditions.

“There’s 30 plus cats. The house is filthy. Feces, urine, vomit, a lot of emaciated cats,” said Brzezniak. “I don’t want to do it, but I have to because I have to rescue the animals. It’s not something that I want to do but I’m gonna do it for them.”

Brzezniak said the cats’ elderly owner died a short time ago, leaving the cats behind, some of which have been found dead.

“We opened up the fridge. We saw 15 cats in the freezer and throughout the refrigerator. The whole fridge, top to bottom, was filled with dead, frozen cats,” said Brzezniak.

Brzezniak said the owner’s sister was contacted on April 22, who mentioned she’s had respiratory problems. Brzezniak, too, has had problems breathing while rescuing the cats.

“When I have gone in the house, I’ve had respiratory problems. The ammonium levels were through the roof from the cat urine, untidy boxes, cats urinating everywhere. A lot of the cats are not fixed,” said Brzezniak.

Neighbors in the area said they are in complete shock.

They said the owner lived at the Lauderhill home for years and even though they knew she was a cat lover, they had no idea the cats were living in such horrific conditions.

“Honestly, I just can’t even picture it. I’ve seen at least 10 cats that she would let roam out on the streets. To hear that 15 cats are in there, that’s crazy,” said neighbor Louiemyer Louissiant.

As Brzezniak and her team continue saving and rehabilitating the cats, she admits there is still much more that needs to be done.

“I don’t believe in any animal suffering. If we have to euthanize, we’ll euthanize. If we can save, we will save them, but I need everybody’s help,” said Brzezniak.

If you’d like to help, click here for more information.

