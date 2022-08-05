DANIA BEACH, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of beagles arrived safely in South Florida from a Virginia breeding facility where a series of inspections found more than 70 animal welfare violations.

Vans filled with these dogs stopped at Dania Beach on Friday morning to distribute the furry creatures to the Broward Humane Society.

Nerves ran amuck as the dogs settled into their temporary homes at the shelter.

Envigo, a mass breeding facility in Virginia, now faces dozens of federal violations for neglect and abuse. More than 300 puppy deaths were reported there.

Cherie Wachter worked with the Broward Humane Society and shared her thoughts.

“These animals we know lived in cages their whole lives,” said Wachter. “They were shipped to other facilities that were – who knows what type of experiments were gonna be done on them, but now they’re free. Now they’re gonna be looking for their forever homes.”

Many of the older beagles have never walked on a leash or even been outside as they were used mainly for breeding.

The humane society is looking for specific homes for some of these dogs. Adoptions can be made on their website by appointment only.

If you are interested in adopting one of these furry companions you can visit the Broward Humane Society website here.

