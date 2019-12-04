Dozens line up to receive vouchers for CAMACOL’s annual holiday basket giveaway

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of people had an early start to their morning as they lined up in Miami’s Little Havana neighborhood to receive one of CAMACOL’s holiday basket vouchers.

CAMACOL will begin handing out vouchers for their 34th annual food basket distribution event at 8 a.m., but those eager to get their hands on a ticket waited outside as early as 5 a.m., Wednesday.

Those who receive one of the 3,000 vouchers up for grabs will be able to pick up a holiday basket on Dec. 18. Each basket is filled with enough food to feed a family of 10.

City of Miami Police are also on scene making sure the event stays under control.

Juanita Alvarez, who is at the front of the line every year, was surrounded by friends who braved the cold weather with her. This will be her 14th year participating in the event.

“Soon, whew, we’re going to get a ticket and we’re going to enjoy December the 18th, the food and we’re going to get a lot of items,” said said. “We could take that home for Christmas Eve to cook and I’m excited for it.”

Those participating in the event said they are thankful for CAMACOL and their sponsors who are willing to help them celebrate the holidays and feed their families.

“I’m happy that everybody here should be getting a ticket and get a meal for everybody because I know it’s really hard this time [of year], very difficult and everything is expensive, so it’s a gift and everybody enjoys it,” said another participant.

The Latin Chamber of Commerce expects to feed nearly 3,000 needy families from various communities.

