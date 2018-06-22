SOUTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of South Miami-Dade residents lost electricity after, officials said, a truck slammed into a power pole.

The crash took place outside of a home along Southwest 299th Terrace and 147th Avenue, Friday evening. The concrete pole was left leaning a little to the side as a result of the impact.

No injuries were reported.

According to Florida Power and Light, about 50 customers lost power due to the accident. Officials said they are expecting power to be fully restored by 11 p.m.

