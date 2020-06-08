Dozens hold protest outside State Attorney’s Office in Miami

MIAMI (WSVN) - Dozens of protesters have gathered outside the State Attorney’s Office in Miami in response to the killing of George Floyd at the hands of the Minneapolis police.

The size of the crowd was estimated to be between 50 to 100 people outside the building, with people chanting “Take your knee off my neck, supposed to serve and protect,” and “I can’t breathe.”

Signs read “Black Lives Matter,” “Defund the Police” and “I can’t breathe.”

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2020 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.