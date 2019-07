MARATHON, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of people gathered in Marathon to celebrate the release of a sea turtle.

Video sent to 7News by the Florida Keys News Bureau showed St. Thomas, a 35-pound green sea turtle, happy to get back in the ocean.

St. Thomas was rescued last year after it was found debilitated and covered in tumors in the waters off the Keys.

