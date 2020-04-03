Dozens gather for parking lot prayers outside Homestead Hospital

HOMESTEAD, FLA. (WSVN) - Worshippers gathered for a night of parking lot prayers in Homestead.

Community members from local churches gathered in the south parking lot of Homestead Hospital.

Approximately 80 cars lined up, played music and flashed their lights while a local pastor prayed over the group and for the protection of the medical professionals and patients at the hospital and across South Florida.

To observe social distancing guidelines, all participants remained in their cars.

