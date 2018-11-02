Dozens gather at Davie memorial to honor 11 killed in synagogue shooting

DAVIE, FLA. (WSVN) - Members of a Davie community held a moving memorial to honor the victims of Pittsburgh’s synagogue shooting.

Dozens came together at the Jewish Federation of Broward County, Thursday evening.

Those in attendance prayed, lit candles and sang songs in remembrance of the 11 lives lost on Saturday.

“The purpose of this is that this is a tragedy for all of us, not just the Jewish community,” said Bruce Yudewitz with the Jewish Federation of Broward County, “and it is an opportunity for people to come together so that we can express both our sorrows and our solidarity with each other.”

The accused shooter, Robert Bowers, entered a not guilty plea in court earlier today.

He’s been charged with murder, hate crimes and obstructing the practice of religion.

