Dozens gather at Coral Gables synagogue to celebrate Rosh Hashana

CORAL GABLES, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens of Jews gathered at a Coral Gables synagogue to celebrate Rosh Hashana with a special service.

The service was held at Temple Judea, at 5500 Granada Blvd., Monday night.

Civil discourse is the theme for this year.

Rosh Hashana festivities began at sundown, Sunday and will last for two nights.

The holiday kicks off a 10-day period of reflection in the Jewish faith.

Yom Kippur is the next holiday, and it is a day of atonement in which Jews fast for 24 hours to atone for their sins.

