Dozens dive into underwater Easter egg hunt off Key Largo

KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - An underwater Easter egg hunt in the Florida Keys attracted dozens of undersea “egg-splorers.”

Sunday’s search, which took place off Key Largo, was organized by Captain Spencer Slate, a dive-charter operator.

Slate wore a giant bunny suit and dive gear to place real hard-boiled eggs painted with non-toxic coloring on the sandy bottom of the ocean, just 10 feet down.

Snorkelers of all ages participated in the unique Easter egg hunt.

