KEY LARGO, FLA. (WSVN) - Dozens in the Florida Keys went on an underwater Easter egg hunt, Sunday morning.

A scuba diver dressed up as the Easter bunny hid colorful eggs, including a golden egg, amid a reef off Key Largo.

The diver who found the golden egg was awarded a special Easter basket that includes dive trips and diving equipment.

The egg hunt is an annual fundraiser that helps keys children in need.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.