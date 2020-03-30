Dozens continue to get assistance at food distributions across South Florida

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - As the coronavirus pandemic continues, food distribution sites in Miami and Fort Lauderdale are trying to help as many people as they can.

Each vehicle at a drive-thru food distribution site in Fort Lauderdale on Monday was given a 50 pound box or bag filled with food items like fruits, vegetables, canned food and bread.

The items inside of the bags and boxes are said to be enough to make 46 meals.

Approximately 10,000 pounds of food will be distributed to those who desperately need the help.

There are about 500 seniors who normally rely on the groceries provided by the food pantry, but now with the COVID-19 outbreak, the organization plans on feeding an additional 750 families.

The food distribution was scheduled to end at 3 p.m., but organizers expect they will run out of food beforehand.

Earlier on Monday, the Overtown Youth Center and DeliverLean teamed up to distribute free meals at Gibson Park.

Alonzo Mourning attended the event to help distribute meals to those in need.

He said his organization needs help, and pleaded to South Florida residents asking if there was any way they can partner with his youth organization to provide food to those in need.

“Because this pandemic is going to be pretty lengthy, and as the pandemic progresses, and as time progresses –we’re two weeks in now– we know that people are going to run out of surplus, whether it be money, food, people are going to run out,” he said.

The distribution will take place at Gibson Park, located at 401 NW 12 St., every Monday, Wednesday and Friday morning.

