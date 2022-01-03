(WSVN) - Dozens of people in Boynton Beach got on their dirtbikes and ATVs in a show of support for a teen killed in a police chase.

The 13-year-old got into a deadly accident on his dirtbike as a police officer pursued him. Now, his community is demanding justice.

Motorcycles, dirtbikes and three wheelers filled North Federal Highway in Boynton Beach, Saturday.

Whether on two feet or two to four wheels, the demand was the same — justice for the family of Stanley Davis, Jr.

His mother, Shannon Thomas, said she was grateful for the support.

“It’s hard losing a child, especially that’s my only child,” she said. “They took away my world. They stole my world from me. No parent wants to bury their child, so it’s hard.”

Davis was killed on Dec. 26, shortly after leaving a Chevron gas station.

Investigators said Davis was riding recklessly on Boynton Beach Boulevard and an officer tried to pull him over.

The bike went down in the 800 block of North Federal Highway and the 13-year-old was killed.

Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the crash and the police officer involved is on administrative leave.

“It is clear as day that the young man was targeted,” one woman said. “Thirteen years old, honor roll student just simply trying to get home. It is not fair.”

“For him to pursue this young man is outright injustice and we’re going to bite down and we’re going to stand up until we get accountability,” said Bryce Graham, 2nd VP of the National Action Network Central Florida.

During the ride, everyone stopped at the crash site where it is now filled with balloons and candles.

His family showed strength as the community asks for answers from the Boynton Beach Police Department.

“I know one thing, God is the judge,” said demonstrator Maquesta. “He was a very good kid, comes from a great family. His mother and father loved him deeply and I just feel like there needs to be justice if there was foul play.”

“What happened to him, unfortunately, has to be justice,” said demonstrator Troy Lewis. “We’re trying to get a motocross park built for these kids, something to do for these kids.”

Boynton Beach Police have not said whether the officer involved was wearing a body camera and if it was activated at the time.

The city said there was no dashboard camera in the police car.

