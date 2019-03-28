Dozens block Golden Glades Interchange, demand justice in FHP-involved shooting

NORTH MIAMI-DADE, FLA. (WSVN) - A South Florida community took to the streets and blocked traffic to send a message to the Florida Highway Patrol, two weeks after a state trooper fatally shot a woman during a traffic stop.

Protesters blocked an intersection of the Golden Glades Interchange, near Northwest Seventh Avenue and State Road 9, Thursday evening.

It was here that, authorities said, an FHP Trooper Roland Melendez-Bonilla opened fire on March 12, fatally striking Latasha Walton.

“We want justice. We want justice for my sister,” said protester Allison Wright, Walton’s sister.

Walton was 32. She leaves behind two children.

Loved ones said Melendez-Bonilla should be held accountable for his actions.

“He needs to be indicted. He murdered my sister,” said Wright.

Cellphone video sent in by a 7News viewer showed Walton’s white BMW driving away and a trooper pulling out his gun.

“She was unarmed. They shut down traffic for 12 hours,” said protester YoNasDa LoneWolf. “For us to shut down traffic for an hour, there’s no equivalent.”

FHP officials said Melendez-Bonilla was forced to fire.

Thursday’s demonstration started on the sidewalk, before dozens formed a human wall across Northwest Seventh Avenue in the middle of rush hour.

“We have a duty to fight for our freedom,” protesters chanted.

Cellphone video captured Miami-Dade Police officers were seen pleading with protesters to return to the sidewalk, but they did not.

The protest halted traffic at the intersection for at least an hour.

Leaders said their message is more important than traffic trouble.

“We’ve got to come together in love and peace and unity,” said a protester. “We’ve got to save us, you know what I mean?”

Demonstrators said, if their demands aren’t met, they’re prepared to do this every single day.

“We’re not going anywhere until we get the bodycam from the officer, dash cam, everything,” said Wright. “We want justice for my sister. We’re going to be here, every day.”

No one was arrested or issued a citation during the peaceful protest.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.