Dozens audition for ‘Waitress’ musical in Fort Lauderdale

FORT LAUDERDALE, FLA. (WSVN) - A casting call was held Tuesday for young girls hoping to earn a spot in the musical “Waitress.”

Dozens showed up to the casting call in Fort Lauderdale, which was held to find two little girls to play the character of Lulu in the musical.

The chosen duo will share the role and will each perform eight shows during the musical’s limited two-week run in Fort Lauderdale.

“It’s going very well,” said Kyra Kennedy, who was conducting the auditions. “I’m so over-impressed by the amount of talent these little girls have, so it’s very hard to choose.”

“Waitress” tells the story of Jenna, a pie baker working at a local diner, and Lulu is her daughter.

The critically-acclaimed Broadway musical hits the stage April 11 through April 22 at the Broward Center for the Performing Arts.

