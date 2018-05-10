Downtown Miami Metromover temporarily shut down due to construction incident

MIAMI (WSVN) - The Metromover in Downtown Miami is temporarily shut down due to a nearby construction incident.

Miami-Dade Transit said an issue occurred Thursday morning at a construction site near the Metromover tracks. Officials did not specify what happened during the incident but said that, as a precaution, the Metromover has been shut down.

Transit officials added that there is nothing wrong with their system.

Officials said free shuttle service is being offered for commuters in the meantime.

Miami-Dade Transit said there is no timetable of when the tracks will reopen.

Please check back on WSVN.com and 7News for more details on this developing story.

Copyright 2018 Sunbeam Television Corp. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.