Downtown Miami building evacuated after suspicious white powder found

MIAMI (WSVN) - A suspicious white powder has raised concerns in Downtown Miami.

City of Miami Police responded to a call just before 4 p.m., Wednesday to help evacuate a building on 14 NE 1st Ave.

Police said a package containing the suspicious white powder was delivered to the building.

So far, no injuries have been reported.

Officials have been in the area for more than an hour to determine what the suspicious powder is.

The area appears to be contained and not substantial, but citizens are still asked to avoid the area while officials work on the scene.

